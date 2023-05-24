Missing Harrisburg teen found safe

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 10:17 AM PDT
LINN COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Linn County Sheriff’s Office says a teenager who was reported missing Tuesday morning has been found safe.

Bryce Chilgren, 18, was reported missing when his dad went to wake him for school and couldn’t find him. Deputies learned Chilgren was last seen at his home at the Springbook Mobile Home Park in Harrisburg on Monday evening.

The sheriff’s office said Chilgren was found late Wednesday morning in the area of Veneta. No other details were reported.

