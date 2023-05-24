NYC school bus goes up in flames, children escape unharmed

Students were rescued from a fire that engulfed a school bus and several other vehicles. (Source: WABC, VIEWER VIDEO, CITIZEN APP, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 1:50 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Six children escaped unharmed from a New York City school bus that went up in flames Tuesday, bursting into a massive street fire that damaged several other vehicles, authorities said.

The bus was bringing children, ages 5 to 11, home from school when the engine appeared to catch fire shortly before 4 p.m. in the Rego Park neighborhood of Queens, fire officials and the bus driver told local media.

Firefighters credited the bus driver with getting all the children off safely before the bus became completely engulfed in flames. The flames reached about four stories high at one point and damaged several parked vehicles, fire officials said.

Parents were notified of the fire and picked up their children.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Portland is one of the fastest-shrinking US cities
Portland is one of the fastest-shrinking US cities
Police Lights
16-year-old boy dies at hospital after Salem hit-and-run crash; suspect turns himself in
rainier teen
Rainier teen hit by car donates organs so others can live
Jordan MacIntosh had his sights set on competing in the NCAA. But now that opportunity has been...
PSU runner won’t be allowed to compete for a NCAA regional title
Chop shop found in Gresham during stolen vehicle operation
Man facing 51 charges after ‘chop shop’ found in Gresham

Latest News

Saturn's rings may disappear in a few hundred million years.
Saturn’s iconic rings are disappearing, study says
This photo provided by the U.S. Coast Guard overlooking Noverlooking Tumon Bay in Guam, as...
Typhoon Mawar flips cars, cuts power on Guam as scope of damage emerges in US Pacific territory
KPTV File Image
Pedestrian dead after hit-and-run in SE Portland; Division Street closed
VIDEO: Strong powerful winds from Typhoon Mawar
FILE - Tina Turner performs in a concert in Cologne, Germany on Jan. 14, 2009. Turner, the...
Tina Turner, unstoppable musical force, dies at 83, manager says