Oregon City school leaders say fentanyl crisis is worse than ever

Fentanyl has made headlines for years but school officials say the crisis now is even more dire than it was two years ago.
By Anna Katayama
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 11:03 PM PDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Fentanyl has made headlines for years but school officials say the crisis now is even more dire than it was two years ago.

The Oregon City School District hosted a fentanyl forum at Oregon City High School to educate the community on the crisis it’s facing.  Police say teens are purchasing pills like Adderall, Percocet, and Xanax through social media but are getting deadly counterfeits.   The counterfeits are often made with fentanyl.   According to the DEA, about 6 out of 10 fake pills contain a potentially deadly dose of fentanyl.

Oregon City School Board member Michele Stroh was among those who addressed the group Tuesday night.  She lost her son Keaton to a drug overdose in 2020.  She says he took what he thought was oxycontin but instead got a deadly dose of fentanyl.  She says, “what used to be a try and you might like it, you might get addicted, is now try and you’ll die.”

Police say teens are often looking for what they think are real pharmaceutical pills to deal with anxiety or other mental health struggles, but they end up with counterfeit pills. Officers say kids are dying from a lack of information and they urge parents to talk about the crisis with their kids.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man shot while protecting car from thieves in SE Portland, says choice nearly cost his life
Man shot while protecting car from thieves in SE Portland, says choice nearly cost his life
Actor Tom Hanks visits Portland typewriter shop
Tom Hanks visits Portland typewriter shop
Ambulance Light
18-year-old dead after rollover crash in Hillsboro, police say
Police Lights
16-year-old boy dies at hospital after Salem hit-and-run crash; suspect turns himself in
One person died in a shooting in NE Portland on Friday night.
Police identify 19-year-old found dead after NE Portland shooting

Latest News

rainier teen
Rainier teen hit by car donates organs so others can live
Rainier teen hit by car donates organs so others can live
Oregon City school leaders say fentanyl crisis is worse than ever
The puzzling search for a Vancouver family's stolen SUV