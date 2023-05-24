Pedestrian dead after hit-and-run in SE Portland; Division Street closed

KPTV File Image
KPTV File Image(KPTV File Image)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 3:09 PM PDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A person is dead after a hit-and-run crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian on Southeast Division Street on Wednesday, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

At about 1:30 p.m., police responded to Southeast 122nd Avenue and SE Division Street after the report of a hit-and-run.

Police said SE Division is closed between SE 122nd Avenue and 124th Avenue as they investigate.

SEE ALSO: Man found dead after shooting in NE Portland

This is a developing story and more details will be added as they are available.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Portland is one of the fastest-shrinking US cities
Portland is one of the fastest-shrinking US cities
Police Lights
16-year-old boy dies at hospital after Salem hit-and-run crash; suspect turns himself in
rainier teen
Rainier teen hit by car donates organs so others can live
Jordan MacIntosh had his sights set on competing in the NCAA. But now that opportunity has been...
PSU runner won’t be allowed to compete for a NCAA regional title
Chop shop found in Gresham during stolen vehicle operation
Man facing 51 charges after ‘chop shop’ found in Gresham

Latest News

FILE - Tina Turner performs in a concert in Cologne, Germany on Jan. 14, 2009. Turner, the...
Tina Turner, unstoppable musical force, dies at 83, manager says
Man found dead after shooting in NE Portland
Man found dead after shooting in NE Portland
Brothers presumed dead after raft flips on Clackamas River
1 of 2 missing brothers found dead after raft flips on Clackamas River
Man dies in fiery tanker truck crash in Lyons
Man dies in fiery tanker truck crash in Lyons