Pedestrian dead after hit-and-run in SE Portland; Division Street closed

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A person is dead after a hit-and-run crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian on Southeast Division Street on Wednesday, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

At about 1:30 p.m., police responded to Southeast 122nd Avenue and SE Division Street after the report of a hit-and-run.

Police said SE Division is closed between SE 122nd Avenue and 124th Avenue as they investigate.

This is a developing story and more details will be added as they are available.

