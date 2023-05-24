Portland doggie bus offers adventure, lots of love and treats

The Surf's Pup Doggie Lounge is rolling through the city, scooping up wagging passengers along the way.
By Bonnie Silkman
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 8:01 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Surf’s Pup Doggie Lounge is rolling through the city, scooping up wagging passengers along the way.

The owner of Surf’s Pup Doggie Lounge, Janis Sandlin, lived in Southern California where a lot of surfers would keep their dogs in their cars because they aren’t allowed on many beaches so that’s where she got the idea and the name. The main idea behind the bus is to give your dog a fun and safe day outside while you’re busy.

The dog bus mainly serves Southeast Portland, Milwaukie and Happy Valley.

Surf's Pup Doggie Lounge
Surf's Pup Doggie Lounge(KPTV)

The two-hour adventures start at $55, which includes pickup and drop off, or you can get a discount pass if you buy more. They are also adding one-hour walks by request.

Learn more about Surf’s Pup Doggie Lounge here.

