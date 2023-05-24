PSU runner won’t be allowed to compete for a NCAA regional title

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - One of the most dominant steeplechase athletes on the West Coast runs for Portland State University, but he won’t get to compete for a NCAA regional title in Sacramento this weekend.

Jordan MacIntosh, originally from Thunder Bay, Ontario, had his sights set on competing in the NCAA and becoming an All- American. But now that opportunity has been taken away.

“To work for pretty much six years to try to achieve that goal, and to put myself in a position to finally do that and then it was taken away from me, not by my own hands by somebody else,” says MacIntosh.

The NCAA gave student athletes an additional year of eligibility, a year they lost during the pandemic which allowed the 24-year-old to have a sixth year of eligibility.

MacIntosh is ranked 8th in the NCAA West Region in the men’s steeplechase, a 3,000-meter race where runners jump five hurdles including a water pit. The NCAA says the men’s track and field program failed to comply with guidelines during the 2023 season. The rule states there must be a minimum of 14 athletes to compete in a minimum of eight meets over the indoor/outdoor season. In a waiver filed by PSU, states the team only competed in five meets. PSU appealed the decision twice and was denied both times.

“I was still holding onto a little bit of hope, but on Sunday, the appeal was officially denied,” says MacIntosh. “My mom tried to write an essay. She tried to like write a letter to the NCAA.”

MacIntosh says going to the NCAA is also an opportunity to network and hope for a job within the sport. He says he hopes to have a career in running but for now, he’ll be graduating this year with a master’s degree in Urban Studies.

“We’re kind of thought to have somewhat of a short memory and to just look forward to the next thing ahead,” says MacIntosh. “I definitely had a couple days where I was down and sad and mad but now that I’ve sort of processed that I’m trying to keep my keep my goals maybe some new goals.”

