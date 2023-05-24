TriMet board approves fare increase starting in 2024

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - TriMet riders will be forking over more money for bus fares starting next year.

TriMet voted to accept a fare hike during a budget meeting on Wednesday afternoon.

The board of directors approved an increase of 30 cents for typical 2.5-hour tickets.

It’s the organization’s first cost rise in more than ten years.

Adult and LIFT tickets will cost $2.80 beginning on January 1, 2024, while tickets for honored citizens and children will cost $1.40. Honored citizen and youth passes will cost $2.80 each, while adult day permits will cost $5.60.

The board voted 7-1 in favor of increasing the fares.

