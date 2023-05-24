Warmer through Friday, then cooling but dry over Memorial Day Weekend

Skies have turned sunny today for most of us and temperatures have warmed into the 70s. Expect a mainly clear night as strong high pressure remains in control of our weather the next couple of days.

You’ll notice warmer temperatures tomorrow and Friday with afternoon highs making it into the low-mid 80s under sunny skies. But then a major push of cooler marine air Friday night leads to lots more morning/midday cloud cover over the weekend. Highs return to normal as well, which is lower 70s at the end of May.

There’s no sign of rain in sight for the next week or so as any wet Pacific weather systems remain up in SE Alaska and B.C. Other than a spot of drizzle out of the low clouds, we’ll stay dry.

Portland's Forecast (kptv)

There’s no sign of hot weather OR a stretch of cool/wet weather in the next 10 days, just varying amounts of morning low clouds and afternoon sunshine.

