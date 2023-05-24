Warming Back Up!

Good morning! Patchy low clouds are expanding in coverage across the northern Willamette Valley, interior southwest Washington & the Cascade Foothills. In comparison to previous mornings though, we aren’t seeing nearly as much of the marine layer. Expect to see several hours of cloud cover in the metro area, with clearing skies by late morning. The remainder of the day will be sunny and warm. Temperatures will rise into the mid 70s across our western valleys. A breezy northwest wind will kick in late in the day.

The warming trend will continue Thursday and Friday as high pressure nudges its way in from the west. This won’t be a particularly strong upper level ridge, but it will warm temperatures into the low to mid 80s each afternoon. In addition, an area of low pressure over the interior Northwest will help generate scattered showers and thunderstorms, which should mainly focus along the Cascades. That being said, mid-level winds will have an east to west trajectory, so a few cells could drift off the Cascades and over our western valleys. The chance of storms tomorrow afternoon & Friday are pretty low, but certainly worth watching for.

High pressure will start to break down this weekend as a cooler trough slides in from the northwest. This should help strengthen our onshore flow, bringing more of the marine layer inland each morning. There will be a few days that the marine layer lingers into the afternoon. As a result, high temps will dip into the low to mid 70s this weekend.

At this point, I’m not seeing any signs of a heat wave or a soaking rain. Our weather should remain pretty mellow through at least the middle of next week. High temps may be closer to 80 degrees Tuesday and Wednesday.

Have a great day!

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.