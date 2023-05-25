Circle K offers 40-cent fuel discount for a limited time ahead of Memorial Day

More than 3,600 pump locations will offer the gas included in the promotion.
More than 3,600 pump locations will offer the gas included in the promotion.(Xnatedawgx / Wikipedia / CC BY-SA 4.0)
By Debra Worley
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 11:14 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) – Many Circle K gas stations across the country are cutting fuel prices for drivers during a special event Thursday afternoon.

The gas station is offering a 40-cent discount from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. (local time) at participating locations with Circle K branded fuel.

More than 3,600 pump locations offer the gas included in the promotion.

According to the company, there is no limit on the number of gallons that can be purchased. The discount will be up to 40 cents per gallon in accordance with applicable laws in certain states.

The company said the price on the pump will reflect the discounted price during that time.

This promotion comes ahead of a seasonal surge in fuel demand leading into the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

AAA predicts road trips will be up 6% over last year, with more than 37 million people driving to their destination.

“The rise in demand for gasoline is helping to push pump prices higher for now,” AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross said.

