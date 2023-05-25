Even warmer Friday, cooling down Saturday

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - It’s a beautiful, warm day out there. Temperatures just popped into the low 80s around the metro area as of 3 p.m., so highs will likely top out in the low to mid 80s. It’s going to be a pleasantly warm evening with clear skies and low temperatures in the low to mid 50s.

Besides clouds and fog along the coast, most of us will see sunny skies once again Friday and even warmer temperatures. Highs in Portland will hit the mid 80s. There is a slight afternoon shower or isolated thunderstorm chance for the Cascades, the eastern end of the Gorge and central Oregon, but otherwise everybody should stay dry and mainly sunny.

A bigger push of marine air is coming Friday night and Saturday morning, which will cool us back down into the low to mid 70s Saturday afternoon. That could produce an isolated shower somewhere east of the Cascades. It still looks like the morning cloud cover around the metro area should dissipate in the afternoon. The forecast gets pretty boring (which means nice!) from that point on-- morning clouds, afternoon sunshine, and temperatures in the mid to upper 70s through the rest of Memorial Day weekend and next week. Overnight temperatures are about average, high temperatures are running a bit warmer than average. No wet systems in sight!

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.