Fire at Reynolds High School deemed arson

Investigators now say a fire that tore through an outbuilding at Reynolds High School was intentionally set.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 5:45 AM PDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TROUTDALE, Ore. (KPTV) - Investigators now say a fire that tore through an outbuilding at Reynolds High School was intentionally set.

The fire started just before 2 a.m. on May 10. Crews arrived to the school and found a three-story building, which was used as a press box and athletic equipment storage, near the track field on fire.

It took crews over two hours to get the fire under control. The top two floors of the building were gutted, while the first floor mostly has water damage.

Gresham Fire says there’s now a reward of $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

Anyone with information should call 1-800-452-7888.

