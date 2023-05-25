On the Go with Ayo at Multnomah County Fair

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - This weekend, Oaks Park will host the 119th Multnomah County Fair.

The fair features three full days of family fun including competitive exhibits, musical and stage performances, a car show, pioneer village, and small animal activities.

Visitors will also enjoy the great amusement rides at Oaks Amusement Park.

