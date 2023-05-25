Large pile of rubber pellets catches fire in N. Portland

Firefighters put out a massive fire that broke out in a large pile of rubber pellets in North Portland.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 5:20 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Firefighters put out a massive fire that broke out in a large pile of rubber pellets in North Portland.

A TriMet driver called 911 after spotting the fire near the east end of the Steel Bridge at 2:45 a.m. The fire was next to the grain silos of the Louis Dreyfus Dock.

Portland Fire & Rescue said crews had a difficult time putting out the flames because it was far away from fire hydrants, so they had to stretch out their hoses thousands of feet.

Crews also say they were concerned about toxic smoke coming from the burning pile of rubber.

No injuries were reported.

Investigators have responded to determine the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Portland is one of the fastest-shrinking US cities
Portland is one of the fastest-shrinking US cities
Chop shop found in Gresham during stolen vehicle operation
Man facing 51 charges after ‘chop shop’ found in Gresham
Every Tuesday and Wednesday, select Regal locations will offer $2 tickets for the first show of...
$2 movies are coming to Regal Cinemas this summer
rainier teen
Rainier teen hit by car donates organs so others can live
Jordan MacIntosh had his sights set on competing in the NCAA. But now that opportunity has been...
PSU runner won’t be allowed to compete for a NCAA regional title

Latest News

Large pile of rubber pellets catches fire in N. Portland
Press box building at Reynolds High School damaged by fire
Fire at Reynolds High School deemed arson
Fire at Reynolds High School deemed arson
Vancouver boy fights off would-be kidnapper
Vancouver boy running lemonade stand fights off would-be kidnapper