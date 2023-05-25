McMinnville boutique hotel ranks 6 in top 25 US hotels

MCMINNVILLE Ore. (KPTV) - A McMinnville boutique hotel is making the news for being one of the best hotels in the United States.

Atticus Hotel is ranked at No. 6 and is the only Oregon hotel featured on Trip Advisor’s top 25 Best of the Best list this year.

The hotels are chosen based on the number of stellar reviews left by guests over 12 months, and the Atticus hotel has a perfect five-star review.

Co-owner Ben Perle says every detail around the 36-room hotel is very thought out, from the pens at their front desk to the color schemes in each room.

Most every piece of decor is locally sourced, featuring paintings from a McMinnville artist, Atticus branded nutcrackers and wallpaper custom-made in Portland.

Each room also comes with a stack of books hand-picked by local business owners and other neighbors.

Perle says he’s glad these details are being noticed by their guests.

“It is always a real humbling accolade to receive,” Perle says. “We are a small, independently-owned hotel in a small town in the center of the Willamette Valley and we set out to provide a type of experience for our guests that is very intimate and very special and for our guests to comment and receive the experience the way we intended it, is really special to us.”

