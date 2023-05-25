Milwaukie man reported missing after going turkey hunting in Douglas County

Robert "Bob" Anthony Stern
Robert "Bob" Anthony Stern(Douglas County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 11:16 AM PDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A man from Milwaukie has been reported missing and may be in the Douglas County area, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

Robert “Bob” Anthony Stern, 71, was last heard from at about 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday. There are concerns he may be suffering from a medical condition or event, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said he had indicated he was going turkey hunting in the Umpqua Unit and deputies found an image of his vehicle taken in Myrtle Creek the same day he was last heard from around 2:50 p.m.

The sheriff’s office said Stern’s cell phone has been turned off or is out of service range.

Stern is described as 6 feet 1 inch tall, 300 pounds, with white hair and hazel eyes. He is believed to have been wearing camo clothing and dark boots. He should be driving a red 2008 Dodge Dakota extended cab pickup truck with Oregon license plate 787EKB. There are white stickers of ducks on the back window and a silver toolbox in the bed of the truck.

Anyone with information about Stern’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at 541-440-4471 and reference case number 23-1916.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Portland is one of the fastest-shrinking US cities
Portland is one of the fastest-shrinking US cities
Chop shop found in Gresham during stolen vehicle operation
Man facing 51 charges after ‘chop shop’ found in Gresham
Every Tuesday and Wednesday, select Regal locations will offer $2 tickets for the first show of...
$2 movies are coming to Regal Cinemas this summer
rainier teen
Rainier teen hit by car donates organs so others can live
Jordan MacIntosh had his sights set on competing in the NCAA. But now that opportunity has been...
PSU runner won’t be allowed to compete for a NCAA regional title

Latest News

Settlement reached in ADA homeless camping lawsuit against Portland
Settlement reached in ADA homeless camping lawsuit against Portland
Settlement reached in ADA homeless camping lawsuit against Portland
MaryJane Rose, Red Cross volunteer
Portland Red Cross volunteers to help with recovery efforts after typhoon hits Guam
Portland Red Cross volunteers to help with recovery efforts after typhoon hits Guam