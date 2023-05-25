Milwaukie man reported missing after going turkey hunting in Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A man from Milwaukie has been reported missing and may be in the Douglas County area, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

Robert “Bob” Anthony Stern, 71, was last heard from at about 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday. There are concerns he may be suffering from a medical condition or event, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said he had indicated he was going turkey hunting in the Umpqua Unit and deputies found an image of his vehicle taken in Myrtle Creek the same day he was last heard from around 2:50 p.m.

The sheriff’s office said Stern’s cell phone has been turned off or is out of service range.

Stern is described as 6 feet 1 inch tall, 300 pounds, with white hair and hazel eyes. He is believed to have been wearing camo clothing and dark boots. He should be driving a red 2008 Dodge Dakota extended cab pickup truck with Oregon license plate 787EKB. There are white stickers of ducks on the back window and a silver toolbox in the bed of the truck.

Anyone with information about Stern’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at 541-440-4471 and reference case number 23-1916.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.