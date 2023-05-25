Missing Gresham woman’s remains found in Portland, police say

Gresham Police is asking for the public's assistance with locating a missing 22-year-old...
Gresham Police is asking for the public’s assistance with locating a missing 22-year-old female, Kristin Smith; she sometimes uses the last name Reedus.(Gresham police)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 3:43 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The remains of a Gresham woman missing since December were found in a Portland neighborhood.

Kristin Smith, 22, was reported missing by her family on December 22, 2022. Nearly two months later on February 19, 2023 her remains were found in a wooded area, near Southeast Deardorff Road and Southeast Flavel Street in the Pleasant Valley Neighborhood.

Kristin Smith family photos
Kristin Smith family photos(Portland Police)

Over the following months, investigators gathered evidence from the scene and conducted more searches, according to a written statement from Portland police on Thursday. Her family was also notified after her remains were positively identified.

PREVIOUS STORY: Gresham family asks for public’s help finding 22-year-old missing for 2 months

Police wrote that the investigation is ongoing and they did not plan to release any further details at this time.

Anyone with information about the case was encouraged to contact Detective Jeff Pontius at Jeffery.Pontius@police.portlandoregon.gov or call 503-823-0433, or Detective Kristina Coffey at Kristina.Coffey@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-1081.

