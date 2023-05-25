Oregon House passes retail theft bill; SB 340 heads to Kotek

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon House voted 51-1 Tuesday to pass a bill that would increase penalties for retail theft, sending Senate Bill 340 on to Gov. Tina Kotek’s desk.

Senate Bill 340 establishes a presumptive sentence of 24 months for the prison for “organized retail theft” if a person has certain previous convictions, and increases the range of what is considered organized theft.

Under ORS 164.098, a person can be charged with organized retail theft if they are working with at least one other person, they are suspected of stealing merchandise from a store and the value of the stolen merchandise is $5,000 or more. Under the current law, the dollar total amount applies to merchandise taken within a 90-day period. Under SB 340, the time is extended to 180 days.

Additionally, SB 340 allows for the degree of the theft charge to be determined by adding together the values of stolen merchandise taken over a year period.

The bill passed the state senate on April 10 by 26-2 votes. The votes against were by Brian Boquist (I-Rural Polk & Yamhill) and Art Robinson (R-Cave Junction).

The Oregon House voted in favor of the bill on Tuesday, with the lone dissenting vote by Farrah Chaichi (D-W Beaverton).

The bill now heads to Kotek’s desk as the last step before becoming state law.

