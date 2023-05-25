Portland woman hoping for arrest in cold case shooting of her daughter

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A Portland woman is hoping for an arrest in a shooting that left her daughter seriously injured.

The shooting happened in 2019 – and everyday since the injured woman’s family has been awaiting word of who might be responsible. As the days have gone by, Dawn McKenzie says she’s been disappointed by the lack of any developments in the search for the suspect. Her daughter has moved away from Portland, unable to feel safe in the neighborhood.

It was April 23, 2019, just before 9pm. Police say someone fired multiple shots into a car near southeast 146th and Stark. Officers say 26 year old Brianna Fuentes was sitting in the car with another person when she was hit multiple times. Her mom says she was seriously injured but survived and lives with a bullet lodged in her pelvis.

People who live near 146th and Stark remember the shooting. They say it’s one in a long list of neighborhood shootings.

A resident who requested to remain anonymous says she’s frustrated because so many of the shootings seem to go on with no arrests. She says, " you’ve got kids and everything like that and it’s so fast and they’re being chased by the police sometimes but it just goes on because it just seems like no one wants to deal with it, including the police.”

Dawn McKenzie isn’t giving up, doing all she can to keep her daughter’s case alive. She says Brianna has moved away from Portland, found a job and is doing a great job raising her daughter but a resolution in the case would mean a lot. She’s hoping someone with information will come forward.

