Settlement reached in ADA homeless camping lawsuit against Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A settlement has been reached in a lawsuit over homeless camping on city sidewalks, according to the law firm representing the Portlanders with disabilities.

Last September, the federal lawsuit asked for a court order to clear all city sidewalks, blocked by tents, with a 10-foot buffer on either side. The goal was to provide access for people with mobility issues.

As part of the settlement, the law firm says the city agreed to prioritize the removal of campsites that obstruct sidewalks. It would also extend the ban on city employees and contractors handing out tents and tarps, with a few exceptions.

The city will also have to pay $5,000 to each of the plaintiffs on top of court fees.

The law firm says Mayor Ted Wheeler plans to roll out an outright ban on camping on sidewalks, as well as a ban on camping on other public spaces between the hours of 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., but that is not required by this settlement.

FOX 12 has reached out to Mayor Wheeler’s Office for comment on the settlement but have not yet heard back.

