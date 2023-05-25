Vancouver announces 4th proposed Safe Stay site, public comment open

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - The City of Vancouver announced Wednesday that a property near Interstate 5 is the proposed location for a fourth Safe Stay Community.

The property at 4611 Main Street is owned by the Washington Department of Transportation, and if approved, would feature modular shelters, be fenced and staffed 24-7 by Do Good Multnomah, a nonprofit.

The city is currently doing outreach to people and businesses near the site and the public comment period for this plan is now open.

