Vancouver announces 4th proposed Safe Stay site, public comment open

The City of Vancouver announced Wednesday that a property near Interstate 5 is the proposed location for a fourth Safe Stay Community.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 7:54 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - The City of Vancouver announced Wednesday that a property near Interstate 5 is the proposed location for a fourth Safe Stay Community.

SEE ALSO: TriMet board approves fare increase starting in 2024

The property at 4611 Main Street is owned by the Washington Department of Transportation, and if approved, would feature modular shelters, be fenced and staffed 24-7 by Do Good Multnomah, a nonprofit.

The city is currently doing outreach to people and businesses near the site and the public comment period for this plan is now open.

To submit a comment, people can follow this link

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Portland is one of the fastest-shrinking US cities
Portland is one of the fastest-shrinking US cities
Chop shop found in Gresham during stolen vehicle operation
Man facing 51 charges after ‘chop shop’ found in Gresham
Police Lights
16-year-old boy dies at hospital after Salem hit-and-run crash; suspect turns himself in
Every Tuesday and Wednesday, select Regal locations will offer $2 tickets for the first show of...
$2 movies are coming to Regal Cinemas this summer
rainier teen
Rainier teen hit by car donates organs so others can live

Latest News

File: 2019 Portland cold case shooting
Portland woman hoping for arrest in cold case shooting of her daughter
Bear attacks La Grande man after he shoots it twice
Man convicted in 2021 murders of ex-girlfriend, her new boyfriend in Tigard
Vancouver announces 4th proposed Safe Stay site, public comment open