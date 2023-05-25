Warmer Next Two Days, Cooling Down Saturday

Beautiful Weather Through at Least Mid-Next Week
By Jeff Forgeron
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 3:11 AM PDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Good morning! It’s a cool & clear start to our Thursday for most of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. High pressure is building overhead, and will likely bring us our warmest days of the week today & tomorrow. Expect to see mostly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 80s. Isolated thunderstorms should stay mainly confined to the Cascades. If you plan to recreate outdoors in the mountains, be on the lookout for dark clouds during the afternoons. Lightning will be a threat if any thunderstorm pops up.

Marine air will pour inland late Friday into Saturday. The result will be cooler temperatures and the return of the marine layer. Expect a gradual clearing on Saturday with highs in the low to mid 70s. Each morning through midweek should feature varying degrees of morning cloud cover, followed by afternoon sunshine. High temps will range between the mid to upper 70s Sunday through Wednesday.

At this point, I don’t see any sign of a heat wave or significant rain. We’ll be in the “goldilocks zone” for the foreseeable future. Enjoy the pleasant conditions!

