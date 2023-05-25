Wheeler proposes camping ban in specific locations during daytime hours

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - On Thursday, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler introduced changes to the city’s camping ordinances, including a ban of camping in certain locations from 8 a.m. to 8p.m.

This comes as the city works to quickly build sanctioned campsites and outdoor shelters.

A state law passed in 2021 says these kinds of local camping ordinances must be in line with state rules by July 1, 2023. The mayor’s office said that the proposed ordinance aligns with state law.

“My goal is to have enough shelter, housing, and treatment access available so that we can fully eliminate unsanctioned, unsheltered camping in Portland,” said Wheeler in a statement on the proposed ordinance released Thursday. “We must continue to develop workable, and compassionate means to connect people to the services they need to get off and stay off the streets. These changes are critical to the city’s compliance with state law and vital to our community’s ability to return to the vibrant place we all love.”

The proposed ordinance would include warning systems for people camping unlawfully as opposed to immediate fines or arrest under current rules. Enforcement of the ordinance will be overseen by the Portland Police Bureau and city outreach workers.

The consequences of violating the ordinance as proposed are:

Written warnings for first and second violations

A $100 fine, 30 days in jail or both for a third violation

The city says repeat offenders after this will likely be placed in a diversion program through the district attorney’s office to find shelter or get help.

Also, according to the proposed ordinance, there will be no camping allowed at any time:

On sidewalks

In parks

Other areas for pedestrians

Near schools and daycares

Near existing shelters

In areas that block access to businesses

Next to roads with high risks of car accidents.

Any fires or gas heaters at camps are also banned in the proposed ordinance.

The city says shelter will be offered to anyone being cited before any warnings, fines, or arrests are made and that penalties will only be given to people who refuse shelter.

City commissioner’s are scheduled to vote on the ordinance next Wednesday.

