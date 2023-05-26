4 Portland area doughnut shops make Yelp top 100 for 2023

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Four local doughnut shops in the Portland area made it onto Yelp’s top 100 list for 2023.

Pip’s Original Doughnuts & Chai can be found at No. 15.

Pip’s, a shop known for mini made-to-order doughnuts is own and run by Nate and Jamie Snell.

Yelp says the menu is small but packs a flavorful punch with five always available flavors along with seasonal flavors such as Banana Custard and Meyer Lemon Pear Butter.

Along with the doughnuts, Pip’s offers five varieties of house-crafted chai.

Donut Day in Aloha comes in next at No. 73.

Jim in Sherwood says Donut Day is their new favorite donut spot.

“I will drive miles for a good donut and this place is worth the drive,” they write. “Loads of donut flavor combinations that’s I’ve never seen before. They make the perfect old fashioned with the right amount of exterior crunch. Bring cash to help support this small business.”

According to another reviewer, the doughnuts are “so soft, no greasy, not too sweet, and very cake like.”

Doe Donuts is No. 78 with their made-from-scratch, vegan and locally sourced baked goods.

Yelp reviewer Martina of Beaverton says every visit promises “deliciousness.”

“The Old Fashioned has a texture like I cannot describe other than heaven,” Martina writes. “It’s slightly crunchy but moist inside and I’ve never NOT liked the variety of flavors. I LOVE the Sundae for the regular donuts as again it’s got TEXTURE.”

Mikiko Mochi Donuts is No. 94 with their gluten and dairy free confections.

Kat in Portland says the doughnuts are packed full of flavor and chewy in a good way.

“And fun flavors like ube, matcha mango, horchata, and passion fruit,” Kat writes. “It’s all dairy and gluten free, but honestly, wouldn’t be able to tell if they are or aren’t. The staff is chill - and donuts are put together when ordered so it takes a couple of minutes. You walk out with some pretty donuts, and your tastebuds will thank you.”

