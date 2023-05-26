Cooler and cloudier to start Memorial Day weekend

But staying dry!
7 day
7 day(KPTV)
By Camila Orti
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 3:32 PM PDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland is climbing into the mid 80s, so it’s a warm Friday afternoon out there! It’ll be a mild and mostly clear night, with the thunderstorm activity likely staying in the Cascades and to the east. We are tracking some rumbles of thunder around Carson and along the eastern slopes of the mountains, but nothing looks too strong.

A surge of marine air tonight and tomorrow will cool us down and cloud us up to kick off Memorial Day weekend. Besides some isolated drizzle chances along the coast and further south in the valley, we should stay dry Saturday morning. Clouds will dissipate in the afternoon and it will feel nice out there with high temperatures in the low to mid 70s.

A string of pretty uneventful weather will follow this weekend. The pattern of morning clouds and afternoon sunshine will continue with afternoon temperatures in the 70s. It looks like another surge of ocean air could cool us down a couple of degrees Wednesday/Thursday and thicken up that marine layer in the morning, but we should still see sunny conditions in the afternoon. We’ll start warming back up on Friday.

Have a great weekend!

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gresham Police is asking for the public’s assistance with locating a missing 22-year-old...
Missing Gresham woman’s remains found in Portland, police say
Portland is one of the fastest-shrinking US cities
Portland is one of the fastest-shrinking US cities
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
A 7-year-old child has been arrested after allegedly setting fire to a home while their parents...
7-year-old arrested for setting house on fire with parents asleep, investigators say
File: A homeless person's tent on a sidewalk in Portland
Settlement reached in ADA homeless camping lawsuit against Portland

Latest News

First Alert Friday morning FOX 12 weather forecast (5/26)
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Warm afternoon ahead, cooler this weekend
First Alert Thursday evening FOX 12 weather forecast (5/25)
partly cloudy sky
Even warmer Friday, cooling down Saturday