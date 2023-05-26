Cooler and cloudier to start Memorial Day weekend

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland is climbing into the mid 80s, so it’s a warm Friday afternoon out there! It’ll be a mild and mostly clear night, with the thunderstorm activity likely staying in the Cascades and to the east. We are tracking some rumbles of thunder around Carson and along the eastern slopes of the mountains, but nothing looks too strong.

A surge of marine air tonight and tomorrow will cool us down and cloud us up to kick off Memorial Day weekend. Besides some isolated drizzle chances along the coast and further south in the valley, we should stay dry Saturday morning. Clouds will dissipate in the afternoon and it will feel nice out there with high temperatures in the low to mid 70s.

A string of pretty uneventful weather will follow this weekend. The pattern of morning clouds and afternoon sunshine will continue with afternoon temperatures in the 70s. It looks like another surge of ocean air could cool us down a couple of degrees Wednesday/Thursday and thicken up that marine layer in the morning, but we should still see sunny conditions in the afternoon. We’ll start warming back up on Friday.

