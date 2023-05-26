Gresham apartment fire displaces 7

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - An apartment fire Thursday night displaced seven people, according to Gresham Fire Services.

The fire happened at 17916 East Burnside in unit B, which is a second-floor unit. The fire extended up into the attic above the unit, but fire crews were able to knock down the fire before it extended to adjacent units.

A second alarm was called as a precautionary measure, according to a spokesperson.

One tenant was treated on scene for issues unrelated to the fire and was not transported to the hospital. Seven tenants were displaced and Red Cross is going to assist them with housing.

