Man found hiding in shed after breaking into 2 homes in Clackamas County: Police

Coda
Coda(Clackamas Co. Sheriff's Office)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 12:35 PM PDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLACKAMAS COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A man has been arrested after breaking into two separate homes in Clackamas County, according to police.

The Thursday-morning burglaries led to a manhunt including a K9 and a drone.

At 6:15 a.m. on Thursday, May 25, a 911 caller reported that a man -- later identified as Ricky Laverne Sears, 48, no fixed address -- had broken into a home on Southeast Cypress Road in Clackamas County. The caller said they awakened to find a man believed to be Sears in the garage. Sears then reportedly ran off with stolen items.

Deputies responded to the area to interview the victim and attempted to find the suspect. As this was happening, at 6:27 a.m. a second burglary call came in, this one on Southeast Lark Avenue in unincorporated Milwaukie, about a half-mile from the first burglary call. Sears had reportedly forced entry on a rear door of an occupied home and entered the living room before fleeing the scene by leaping over a fence.

At this point deputies set up a K9 track with their Dutch Shepherd Coda and initiated a reverse 911 call asking area residents to shelter in place and be aware of police activity. Dispatch relayed sightings of Sears from multiple people while the manhunt was happening. Deputies also deployed a drone in the area in an attempt to find him.

The K9 track proved successful and Coda found Sears hiding in a shed on Southeast Kelly Court in Clackamas, about a half-mile from the second burglary call. Deputies took Sears into custody at around 7:39 a.m. They also reportedly seized items from Sears including a loaded Glock pistol, magazines of ammunition, stolen items including ID and credit cards, drug paraphernalia, and a small amount of methamphetamine.

Sears was taken to Willamette Falls Hospital for treatment, then booked into Clackamas County Jail, where he is being held on charges including Burglary I (multiple counts), Theft I (multiple counts), Criminal Mischief I, Crinimal Trespass II, Resisting Arrest, and Ex-Con in Possession of a Firearm.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Portland is one of the fastest-shrinking US cities
Portland is one of the fastest-shrinking US cities
Gresham Police is asking for the public’s assistance with locating a missing 22-year-old...
Missing Gresham woman’s remains found in Portland, police say
A 7-year-old child has been arrested after allegedly setting fire to a home while their parents...
7-year-old arrested for setting house on fire with parents asleep, investigators say
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
File: A homeless person's tent on a sidewalk in Portland
Settlement reached in ADA homeless camping lawsuit against Portland

Latest News

Man who allegedly set fire to Portland apartment building was being evicted
Portland trail temporarily closed
Homeless living on Peninsula Crossing Trail invited to live in nearby Safe Rest Village
Homeless living on Peninsula Crossing Trail invited to live in nearby Safe Rest Village
Missing Gresham woman’s remains found in wooded area in Portland