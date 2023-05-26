Man found hiding in shed after breaking into 2 homes in Clackamas County: Police

CLACKAMAS COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A man has been arrested after breaking into two separate homes in Clackamas County, according to police.

The Thursday-morning burglaries led to a manhunt including a K9 and a drone.

At 6:15 a.m. on Thursday, May 25, a 911 caller reported that a man -- later identified as Ricky Laverne Sears, 48, no fixed address -- had broken into a home on Southeast Cypress Road in Clackamas County. The caller said they awakened to find a man believed to be Sears in the garage. Sears then reportedly ran off with stolen items.

Deputies responded to the area to interview the victim and attempted to find the suspect. As this was happening, at 6:27 a.m. a second burglary call came in, this one on Southeast Lark Avenue in unincorporated Milwaukie, about a half-mile from the first burglary call. Sears had reportedly forced entry on a rear door of an occupied home and entered the living room before fleeing the scene by leaping over a fence.

At this point deputies set up a K9 track with their Dutch Shepherd Coda and initiated a reverse 911 call asking area residents to shelter in place and be aware of police activity. Dispatch relayed sightings of Sears from multiple people while the manhunt was happening. Deputies also deployed a drone in the area in an attempt to find him.

The K9 track proved successful and Coda found Sears hiding in a shed on Southeast Kelly Court in Clackamas, about a half-mile from the second burglary call. Deputies took Sears into custody at around 7:39 a.m. They also reportedly seized items from Sears including a loaded Glock pistol, magazines of ammunition, stolen items including ID and credit cards, drug paraphernalia, and a small amount of methamphetamine.

Sears was taken to Willamette Falls Hospital for treatment, then booked into Clackamas County Jail, where he is being held on charges including Burglary I (multiple counts), Theft I (multiple counts), Criminal Mischief I, Crinimal Trespass II, Resisting Arrest, and Ex-Con in Possession of a Firearm.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.