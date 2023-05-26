Pilot locked out of airplane crawls through window

PHOTOS: A Southwest pilot had to crawl through the window of the airplane after the flight deck door was locked. (Matt Rexroad via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 10:21 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (CNN) – Anyone who has been locked out of their house or car can likely relate.

A Southwest Airlines pilot found himself locked out of the flight deck recently.

With no other option to get inside, he crawled through an airplane window.

The airline says a customer inadvertently locked the flight deck door while using the restroom.

A passenger on the San Diego to Sacramento flight snapped pictures of the ordeal.

The passenger says he was impressed with the pilot’s dedication - and that the flight only left eight minutes late.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Portland is one of the fastest-shrinking US cities
Portland is one of the fastest-shrinking US cities
Gresham Police is asking for the public’s assistance with locating a missing 22-year-old...
Missing Gresham woman’s remains found in Portland, police say
A 7-year-old child has been arrested after allegedly setting fire to a home while their parents...
7-year-old arrested for setting house on fire with parents asleep, investigators say
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
File: A homeless person's tent on a sidewalk in Portland
Settlement reached in ADA homeless camping lawsuit against Portland

Latest News

FILE - A plane drops fire retardant near the Lake Christine wildfire on July 4, 2018, in...
Judge says fire retardant drops are polluting streams but allows use to continue
Poop samples taken from under the stones show traces of parasites that would have caused...
Ancient toilets reveal debilitating and sometimes fatal disease
A member of the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment, also known as The Old Guard, places flags in front...
From the Civil War to today’s mattress sales, Memorial Day is full of contradiction
FILE - Elon Musk departs the Phillip Burton Federal Building and United States Court House in...
Elon Musk’s brain implant company Neuralink says it has US approval to begin trials in people
Singer Paul Cauthen was arrested while on tour in South Carolina, police said.
Country singer Paul Cauthen arrested while on tour