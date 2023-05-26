Robber holds up Portland store at gunpoint for snacks

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - An armed robber is being sought by Portland police after they held up a Portland store and made off with some snacks.

On Sunday, April 30 at 1:39 a.m., the suspect entered a convenience store in the 1000 block of North Marine Drive where he grabbed some food items, showed the clerk a handgun, and walked out without paying, according to a statement by Portland police.

No one was injured.

Detectives are investigating the robbery and considering the possibility that the robber might be responsible for other crimes as well.

The suspect was described as a white or Hispanic male in his 30′s with brown hair and a brown mustache, about 6 feet tall, 180 lbs, wearing a black t-shirt that says “ARMY” over a yellow hooded sweatshirt, blue denim shorts, and black or grey shoes.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Matt Brown at matthew.brown@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 23-111608.

