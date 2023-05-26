Teen girl found shot, injured near SE Portland grocery store

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 3:15 PM PDT
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 17-year-old girl was found shot and injured near a southeast Portland grocery store on Friday, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

At about 2 p.m., police said the teen girl was found near the WinCo at Southeast 79th Avenue and Southeast Powell Boulevard. Police do not believe she was shot near the store.

The girl was taken to the hospital in an ambulance but is expected to recover.

Police said detectives found a possible crime scene on Southeast 79th north of Southeast Holgate Boulevard.

While detectives investigate, about two Southeast 79th will be closed, police said.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information about the case is asked to e-mail crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov attn: ECST and reference case number 23-137836

This is a developing story and no further information is available at this time.

