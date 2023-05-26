Teen girl found shot, injured near SE Portland grocery store

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 17-year-old girl was found shot and injured near a southeast Portland grocery store on Friday, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

At about 2 p.m., police said the teen girl was found near the WinCo at Southeast 79th Avenue and Southeast Powell Boulevard. Police do not believe she was shot near the store.

SEE ALSO: 2 Portland area drug dealers sentenced to federal prison

The girl was taken to the hospital in an ambulance but is expected to recover.

Police said detectives found a possible crime scene on Southeast 79th north of Southeast Holgate Boulevard.

While detectives investigate, about two Southeast 79th will be closed, police said.

SEE ALSO: Missing Gresham woman’s remains found in Portland, police say

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information about the case is asked to e-mail crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov attn: ECST and reference case number 23-137836

This is a developing story and no further information is available at this time.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.