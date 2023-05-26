Warm afternoon ahead, cooler this weekend

Isolated thunderstorms expected in the Cascades
5/26/2023
5/26/2023(KPTV)
By Jeff Forgeron
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 3:25 AM PDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Good morning! It’s a mostly clear start to our Friday across our western valleys, but the coastline is socked in by the marine layer. The marine layer should retreat to the west, giving way to at least partly cloudy skies. However, the coast will turn gray again this evening as cooler air begins to rush inland. Before that takes place, temperatures will soar into the mid 80s across the interior lowlands. Today should be our warmest day over the next 7-10 days. Just to the east, a weak upper level low will be rotating over the interior Northwest. This system will create just enough lift to kick off some isolated showers and thunderstorms. If you’re taking off for a camping trip or have any plans to recreate in the Cascades this afternoon, be prepared for lightning. A cell or two could pop up or drift over our western valleys, but most storms should focus closer to the mountains.

As mentioned above, cooler marine air will begin to pour inland this evening as onshore flow strengthens. This will set the stage for a beautiful holiday weekend! Each morning will feature low clouds (marine layer), with a gradual clearing during the afternoon. High temps will range between the low to mid 70s Saturday/Sunday. Memorial Day should be a touch warmer, but hardly noticeable. The coastline will wind up in the 50s and low 60s as cool air continues to stream off the Pacific Ocean.

Next week looks, well, about as good as it can possibly be for late May & early June. Similar to the holiday weekend, each morning should feature at least a patchy marine layer. Afternoons will be sunny (for the most part). Expect high temperatures to remain in the 70s, with cool overnights in the 50s and upper 40s.

Have a safe holiday weekend!

