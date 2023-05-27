The Dalles team breaking home run records brings home another win

THE DALLES Ore. (KPTV) - The 4A OSAA softball quarterfinals saw the second-seeded Riverhawks hosting No. 10 Astoria from 16th Street ballpark along the mighty Columbia River.

The Dalles have a bunch of boppers entering Friday with an Oregon state record for all classifications with 64 home runs in 26 games. The previous high-water mark was 56.

