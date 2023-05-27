Lifeguards practice river rescues in Glen Otto Park before start to 24th season

TROUTDALE Ore. (KPTV) - On Friday, AMR rescuers practiced one last time in Glen Otto Park before the start of their 24th year patrolling the Sandy River.

The AMR river rescue program will have lifeguards at Glen Otto Park and High Rocks Park from now until Labor Day.

They say to help them out, the public should always wear a life jacket in the water and never swim alone.

