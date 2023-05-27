Lifeguards practice river rescues in Glen Otto Park before start to 24th season

The AMR river rescue program will have lifeguards at Glen Otto Park and High Rocks Park from now until Labor Day.
By Connor McCarthy
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 6:10 PM PDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TROUTDALE Ore. (KPTV) - On Friday, AMR rescuers practiced one last time in Glen Otto Park before the start of their 24th year patrolling the Sandy River.

SEE ALSO: Man found hiding in shed after breaking into 2 homes in Clackamas County: Police

The AMR river rescue program will have lifeguards at Glen Otto Park and High Rocks Park from now until Labor Day.

They say to help them out, the public should always wear a life jacket in the water and never swim alone.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gresham Police is asking for the public’s assistance with locating a missing 22-year-old...
Missing Gresham woman’s remains found in Portland, police say
Portland is one of the fastest-shrinking US cities
Portland is one of the fastest-shrinking US cities
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
A 7-year-old child has been arrested after allegedly setting fire to a home while their parents...
7-year-old arrested for setting house on fire with parents asleep, investigators say
File: A homeless person's tent on a sidewalk in Portland
Settlement reached in ADA homeless camping lawsuit against Portland

Latest News

Displaced tenants of burned SW Portland apartments say arson suspect ‘terrorized’ them for months
Displaced tenants of burned SW Portland apartments say arson suspect ‘terrorized’ them for months
Displaced tenants of burned SW Portland apartments say arson suspect ‘terrorized’ them for months
Senator Wyden, local business leaders work to bring WNBA team to city
Senator Wyden, local business leaders work to bring WNBA team to city
Senator Wyden, local business leaders work to bring WNBA team to city
Thousands to drive, fly this weekend; AAA expects 3rd busiest Memorial Day on record
Thousands to drive, fly this weekend; AAA expects 3rd busiest Memorial Day on record