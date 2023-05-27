Pleasant holiday weekend

By Katie Zuniga
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 4:34 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
We are starting off today a bit across the region except in Portland, Salem and Hood River. Today will be noticeably cooler due to a surge of marine air. This will cool us down and cloud things up to kick off Memorial Day weekend with highs in the low to mid-70s. Besides some isolated drizzle chances along the coast and further south in the valley, it should stay dry this morning. Clouds will dissipate in the afternoon and it will feel nice out there with high temperatures in the low to mid-70s.

A string of pretty uneventful weather will follow this weekend. The pattern of morning clouds and afternoon sunshine will continue with temperatures in the 70s. It looks like another surge of ocean air could cool things down a couple of degrees Wednesday and Thursday and thicken up the marine layer in the morning, but we should still see sunny conditions in the afternoon. We’ll start warming back up on Friday.

Happy Memorial Day weekend!

