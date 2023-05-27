Suspect wanted after police chase ends with fiery crash in Milwaukie

A Clackamas County sheriff’s deputy spotted a vehicle on Thursday in Milwaukie with license plates stolen from Bend and gave chase.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 10:33 PM PDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MILWAUKIE Ore. (KPTV) - On Thursday afternoon, Angela Wiseman and her neighbor were talking on their back porches in Milwaukie when they saw a car with flat tires speed by, then crash just down the road.

“We heard a crash and a boom and this car was just engulfed in flames,” Wiseman said.

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office confirms they are investigating, saying a deputy spotted the vehicle, a 2019 Buick ECR, with stolen license plates from another vehicle reported stolen out of Bend. The deputy tried to pull the car over, but say the driver refused to stop.

The deputy then ended the pursuit when it became too dangerous, according to police.

It’s unclear when, but according to the sheriff’s office, Milwaukie police used spike strips on the Buick.

A short time later, deputies and Milwaukie police responded to a crash involving the same car near Southeast Main Street and Southeast 21st Street - the crash Wiseman and her neighbor heard.

Police say the driver ran from the scene and now faces a list of charges.

The stolen license plates were recovered. Police said the Buick is registered in Madras and has not been reported stolen.

At this time authorities have not released a description of the suspect.

If you witnessed the incident, you are asked to contact authorities.

