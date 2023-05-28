A bit warmer the next two days

Happy Sunday!

A weak dip in the jet stream pushed through yesterday. It resulted in a cloudy start yesterday with some morning showers on the coast a couple getting to the valley. This morning is starting off cooler across the region, on average about 5 degrees cooler. We will have a few patchy morning clouds today, but it will clear up faster than yesterday. High temperatures today will be a bit warmer in the mid to upper 70s. Monday we continue the trend with even sunnier and warmer conditions!

The morning cloud to afternoon sunshine pattern with temperatures in the 70s continues for most of next week, although there looks to be a bit more cloud cover on Wednesday with an extra surge of marine air. It will cool back into the low 70s.

A weak ridge of high pressure will build at the end of this next week, clearing any clouds out and warming us up into the low 80s in the Portland area next Saturday. There are no signs of precipitation west of the Cascades through our extended forecast.

Happy Memorial Day weekend!

