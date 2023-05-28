Former teacher killed by car while walking across street to check mailbox

An Upstate school board member was hit by a car while checking his mailbox.
By Zach Prelutsky and Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 1:39 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOODRUFF, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - A school board trustee in South Carolina died after he was hit by a car while crossing the road to check his mailbox, according to authorities.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said 74-year-old Jimmy “Randy” Grant died Friday night after he was struck by a vehicle.

The coroner’s office said the crash occurred just after 10 p.m. on S.J. Workman Highway and near Sam Davis Road near Woodruff.

WHNS reports Grant was a longtime teacher and coach at Woodruff High School. At the time of his death, he served as Vice Chairman of the Spartanburg County District Four Board of Trustees.

The superintendent of Spartanburg School District Four, Dr. Rallie Liston, said the Woodruff community lost “a great friend who had a true servant’s heart” in a statement.

Officials said the driver of the car was not injured.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol continues to investigate the case.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KPTV File Image
Teen girl found shot, injured near SE Portland grocery store
A Pennsylvania police chief has been charged with federal drug crimes and facing 20 years in...
2 Portland area drug dealers sentenced to federal prison
Sheriff looking for victim punched in road rage incident on Washington County road
Sheriff looking for victim punched in road rage incident on Washington County road
Coda
Man found hiding in shed after breaking into 2 homes in Clackamas County, police say
Record-breaking Lake Oswego runner aims for Olympics
Record-breaking Lake Oswego runner aims for Olympics

Latest News

1 dead, 1 seriously injured after motorcycle, truck crash in SE Portland
1 dead, 1 seriously injured after motorcycle, truck crash in SE Portland
Josef Newgarden celebrates after winning the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor...
Josef Newgarden gives Roger Penske his 19th win in dramatic Indianapolis 500
The live-action/CGI remake of the classic Disney tale outswam all competitors at the Memorial...
“The Little Mermaid” makes box office splash with $95.5 million opening
Police in California said a man in their custody died after he broke a hospital window and fell...
Man in police custody falls to death after breaking hospital window with oxygen tank