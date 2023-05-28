Linfield Wildcats crowned super regional champs, head to nationals

MCMINNVILLE Ore. (KPTV) - The Linfield University softball team was on the prowl for greatness Saturday, becoming champs at the super regional final in McMinnville.

The fourth ranked Wildcats are on the road to claim a third NCAA Division 3 national title after downing the Bethel Royals out of Minnesota 1-0 for the second straight sunshining day in Yamhill County.

Good luck to the Linfield playing their best brand of ‘cat ball’ at the D3 national tournament which begins Thursday with a double-elimination style down in the Lone Star State.

