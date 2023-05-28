Linfield Wildcats crowned super regional champs, head to nationals

The Linfield University softball team was on the prowl for greatness Saturday, becoming champs at the super regional final in McMinnville.
By Nick Krupke
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 9:26 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCMINNVILLE Ore. (KPTV) - The Linfield University softball team was on the prowl for greatness Saturday, becoming champs at the super regional final in McMinnville.

SEE ALSO: The Dalles team breaking home run records brings home another win

The fourth ranked Wildcats are on the road to claim a third NCAA Division 3 national title after downing the Bethel Royals out of Minnesota 1-0 for the second straight sunshining day in Yamhill County.

Good luck to the Linfield playing their best brand of ‘cat ball’ at the D3 national tournament which begins Thursday with a double-elimination style down in the Lone Star State.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gresham Police is asking for the public’s assistance with locating a missing 22-year-old...
Missing Gresham woman’s remains found in Portland, police say
KPTV File Image
Teen girl found shot, injured near SE Portland grocery store
A Pennsylvania police chief has been charged with federal drug crimes and facing 20 years in...
2 Portland area drug dealers sentenced to federal prison
Coda
Man found hiding in shed after breaking into 2 homes in Clackamas County, police say
File: American Snapping Turtle
25-pound snapping turtle found in Oregon

Latest News

Linfield Wildcats crowned super regional champs, head to nationals
The Dalles team breaking home run records brings home another win
The Dalles team breaking home run records brings home another win
Record-breaking Lake Oswego runner aims for Olympics
Record-breaking Lake Oswego runner aims for Olympics
High School Spotlight: Record-breaking Lake Oswego runner aims for Olympics