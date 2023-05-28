Man found dead in Vancouver garage, police investigating

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - A 58-year-old man was found dead inside a Vancouver, Wash. garage Saturday, and police are investigating his death, according to the Vancouver Police Department.

Shortly before 6 p.m., police responded to the 4000 block of Northeast 137th Avenue where the man was found.

SEE ALSO: 1 dead, 1 seriously injured after motorcycle, truck crash in SE Portland

Detectives from the major crimes unit are investigating, police said.

Police said they cannot release any further information at this point in the investigation.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.