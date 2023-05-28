Man found dead in Vancouver garage, police investigating

KPTV file image
KPTV file image(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 3:32 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - A 58-year-old man was found dead inside a Vancouver, Wash. garage Saturday, and police are investigating his death, according to the Vancouver Police Department.

Shortly before 6 p.m., police responded to the 4000 block of Northeast 137th Avenue where the man was found.

SEE ALSO: 1 dead, 1 seriously injured after motorcycle, truck crash in SE Portland

Detectives from the major crimes unit are investigating, police said.

Police said they cannot release any further information at this point in the investigation.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KPTV File Image
Teen girl found shot, injured near SE Portland grocery store
A Pennsylvania police chief has been charged with federal drug crimes and facing 20 years in...
2 Portland area drug dealers sentenced to federal prison
Sheriff looking for victim punched in road rage incident on Washington County road
Sheriff looking for victim punched in road rage incident on Washington County road
Coda
Man found hiding in shed after breaking into 2 homes in Clackamas County, police say
Record-breaking Lake Oswego runner aims for Olympics
Record-breaking Lake Oswego runner aims for Olympics

Latest News

Sheriff looking for victim punched in road rage incident on Washington County road
1 dead, 1 seriously injured after motorcycle, truck crash in SE Portland
1 dead, 1 seriously injured after motorcycle, truck crash in SE Portland
River Rescue team are standing by at Glenn Otto and High Rocks Park all summer
Sheriff looking for victim punched in road rage incident on Washington County road
Sheriff looking for victim punched in road rage incident on Washington County road