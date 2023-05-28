More beautiful weather on tap Sunday

Staying dry for the next 7+ days
7 day(KPTV)
By Camila Orti
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 9:28 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - What a gorgeous day! Portland topped out at 76 degrees Saturday under mostly sunny skies, but we started the day comfortably cool and cloudy. We’ll see some patchy morning clouds Sunday, but they should dissipate even more quickly than they did today. High temperatures should be a hair warmer but still in the mid to upper 70s. Memorial Day looks even sunnier and warmer!

The morning-cloud-to-afternoon-sunshine pattern with temperatures in the 70s continues for most of next week, although we may see a bit more cloud cover on Wednesday with an extra surge of marine air. That’ll also cool us back down into the low 70s.

Another ridge of high pressure will start to build at the end of next week, clearing any clouds out and warming us up into the low 80s in the Portland area next Saturday. The only chances we’re seeing for rain are east of the mountains-- a pop-up shower is possible every afternoon through Thursday, with the best chances Tuesday through Thursday. We’ll stay dry west of the Cascades.

Enjoy the pleasant weather!

