Sheriff looking for victim punched in road rage incident on Washington County road

WASHINGTON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - Police are looking for the victim of a road rage incident Friday evening in rural Washington County, according to the sheriff’s office.

At about 6:30 p.m., witnesses reported to sheriff’s deputies that a red 2004 Infiniti G35 cut off another vehicle, described as a dark gray SUV with Oregon plates, at the intersection of Southwest Farmington Road and Southwest River Road, then stopped, blocking the other driver.

According to witnesses, the driver of the Infiniti, later identified by police as 21-year-old Carlos Garcia of Cornelius, got out of the car, walked to the SUV and punched the driver “several times” in the face. Witnesses also said Garcia threatened to shoot the driver and reached for his waistband as if going for a gun.

The victim was able to back up and drive around Garcia’s car.

Once the victim left the scene, witnesses said Garcia got back into the Infiniti and sped away. A witness noted the Garcia’s license plate.

As deputies were responding to the road rage report by witnesses, an arriving deputy saw a car matching the description driving away. But a short time later, Garcia returned to the area and deputies stopped him.

The sheriff’s office would like to find and speak with the driver of the SUV, as well as any other witnesses.

Garcia was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct. The sheriff’s office said further charges were possible as the investigation continues. Deputies said Garcia was arrested in November 2022 by the Hillsboro Police Department after he was accused of pointing a gun at two people.

Anyone with information about the incident or the identity of the person Garcia punched is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 503-846-2700.

