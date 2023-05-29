2 hospitalized after car smashes into tree in N Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Two men were seriously hurt after a single vehicle crash late Saturday night in north Portland, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Just before midnight, police responded to the report of a crash near North Marine Drive and North Bybee Lakes Road.

They found a car had crashed into a tree. The two men in the car were taken to a hospital with serious injuries and police said one man’s injuries were life-threatening.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact police at crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 23-139434.

