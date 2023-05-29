3 rescued off coast from Coos Bay after fishing boat sinks

COOS BAY Ore. (KPTV) - Three people were rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard Monday after the boat they were in started taking on water off the coast from Coos Bay, according to the Coast Guard.

At about 8 a.m., the Coast Guard received reports of a 17-foot fishing boat in danger about a nautical mile from Cape Arago. About 20 minutes later, a Coast Guard lifeboat responded from Coos Bay and reached the fishing boat in about 10 minutes.

SEE ALSO: River Rescue team are standing by at Glenn Otto and High Rocks Park all summer

By the time Coast Guard reached the fishing boat, the three people were found in the water wearing life jackets.

A Coast Guard air unit also responded and lowered a swimmer to help with the rescue.

SEE ALSO: Sheriff looking for victim punched in road rage incident on Washington County road

All three people showed signs of hypothermia and were transferred to emergency medical responders for care.

The fishing boat was fully submerged and the Coast Guard said they were unable to retrieve the vessel.

“No threat of pollution was observed,” they said.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.