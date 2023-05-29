Cooler through midweek, then a warmup begins

Happy Monday,

Today is warming up rather nicely. It reached the low 70s by 3 pm, so with a few more hours to warm up, we are still on track to reach at least the mid-70s before another cooler night.

As Jeff mentioned this morning another cooler weather system is nudging its way closer to our region over the next couple of days. This gives us a few more A.M. clouds, but maintaining at least some afternoon sunshine. Our weather will cool down a touch around midweek. Expect highs in the upper 60s and low 70s between Tuesday and Thursday.

The ridge of high pressure to our east will begin to expand over the central and western U.S. toward the end of the week. This should weaken the onshore flow (with less clouds pushing inland) and warm temperatures up. Highs will be near/at 80 degrees Friday and Saturday and get us back into the low 90s by Sunday and Monday.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.