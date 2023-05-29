Family of 9 lose home to fire in Beaverton

BEAVERTON Ore. (KPTV) - A family of nine people were displaced by a fire early Monday morning in Beaverton, according to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue.

Just before 2 a.m., multiple callers reported heavy smoke and flames coming from a home garage in the 11000 block of Southwest Timberline Drive.

While crews were on their way, the house smoke alarms warned the people inside and everyone was able to get out safely, firefighters said.

Beaverton police also helped evacuate people from nearby homes.

When firefighters arrived, they confirmed no one had been left inside and tackled the fire in the garage.

After the main flames had been knocked down, crews worked to extinguish hot spots in the attic where the fire had spread while protecting the people’s belongings inside the house.

The people who lived in the house were all able to find places to stay.

An investigator determined that the fire was accidental and started near the garage, firefighters said. The exact cause is still being investigated.

