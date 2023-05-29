Hillsboro girls wrestling team grapples with getting to nationals

HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) - Dreams have become a reality on the wrestling mat for 10 Spartan high school girls in Hillsboro.

Running up that hill where for every high school wrestler wants to be, the national meet at the Fargodome, and 10 Hill-Hi girls are grappling freestyle with a July trip of a lifetime to experience North Dakota.

These Spartans have a pricey trip ahead to get out to Fargo, and you can help get them to nationals with a silent auction at Deep Space Brewing in Hillsboro on Saturday, June 3 from noon to 5 p.m.

