Hillsboro girls wrestling team grapples with getting to nationals

Dreams have become a reality on the wrestling mat for 10 Spartan high school girls in Hillsboro.
By Nick Krupke
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 9:34 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) - Dreams have become a reality on the wrestling mat for 10 Spartan high school girls in Hillsboro.

Running up that hill where for every high school wrestler wants to be, the national meet at the Fargodome, and 10 Hill-Hi girls are grappling freestyle with a July trip of a lifetime to experience North Dakota.

SEE ALSO: The Dalles team breaking home run records brings home another win

These Spartans have a pricey trip ahead to get out to Fargo, and you can help get them to nationals with a silent auction at Deep Space Brewing in Hillsboro on Saturday, June 3 from noon to 5 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KPTV File Image
Teen girl found shot, injured near SE Portland grocery store
Chop shop found in Gresham during stolen vehicle operation
Man facing 51 charges after ‘chop shop’ found in Gresham
Sheriff looking for victim punched in road rage incident on Washington County road
Sheriff looking for victim punched in road rage incident on Washington County road
A Pennsylvania police chief has been charged with federal drug crimes and facing 20 years in...
2 Portland area drug dealers sentenced to federal prison
Coda
Man found hiding in shed after breaking into 2 homes in Clackamas County, police say

Latest News

High School Spotlight: Hillsboro girls wrestling team grapples with getting to nationals
The Dalles team breaking home run records brings home another win
The Dalles team breaking home run records brings home another win
The Dalles team breaking home run records brings home another win
Record-breaking Lake Oswego runner aims for Olympics
Record-breaking Lake Oswego runner aims for Olympics