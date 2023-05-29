Man rescued after going missing while floating down river in Lebanon

A man is back on dry land after a water rescue in Lebanon Saturday evening, according to the Lebanon Fire District.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 7:31 PM PDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Firefighters say they responded to a call on McDowell Creek Drive just southeast of Waterloo Park.

Crews were told that a group of friends had been floating down the river when they became separated. When the group of tubers arrived at Waterloo Park, they realized they had not seen the man for several hours.

Using a drone, crews spotted the man upriver on an island. They used a boat to reach him and carry him back to the shore.

He was checked for injures and authorities say he was unhurt.

