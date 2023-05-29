Man shot, injured near Portland airport

KPTV File Image
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 12:47 PM PDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A man was shot and injured near Northeast Airport Way on Sunday night, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

At about 9 p.m., police responded to the report of a shooting in the the 11700 Block of NE Airport Way.

They found one man with a gunshot wound in the leg. Police applied a torniquet and the victim was taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

Police said the victim was alert and talking while receiving first aid.

The suspect or suspects left the scene before police arrived and as of yet, no one has been arrested in connection to the shooting.

