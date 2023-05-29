Man stabbed in SW Portland, suspect detained

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 1:45 PM PDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A man was stabbed in southwest Portland on Sunday night, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Shortly after 8 p.m., police responded to the intersection of Southwest Third Avenue and Southwest Salmon Street on the report of a stabbing. They found a man suffering from a non-life-threatening cut in his leg.

The man was given first aid but declined an ambulance ride to the hospital. According to Portland Fire & Rescue, the victim said he would go to the hospital in a personal car instead.

Police found and detained the suspect. But according to police, at least one witness said the stabbing victim had been the aggressor in the incident, so detectives are continuing to investigate.

