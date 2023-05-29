Police shoot, injure man suspected of burglary in Medford

MEDFORD Ore. (KPTV) - Police officers shot and injured a man they suspected of burglarizing a home in Medford on Saturday evening, according to the Medford Police Department.

Shortly before 7 p.m., a person reported a possible burglary in processes in the 1500 block of Angelcrest Drive, according to police.

The caller said a man with a gun and was entering and removing property from an unoccupied home.

SEE ALSO: Man found dead in Vancouver garage, police investigating

Police said the first Medford police officer arrived about six minutes after the initial call. Then, 11 minutes after police arrived, they said over the radio that “shots had been fired by officers.”

After police gave the suspect “substantial aid” for his injuries on the scene, he was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Police did not release the extent of the suspect’s injuries nor say if he is expected to recover.

SEE ALSO: Sheriff looking for victim punched in road rage incident on Washington County road

Investigators and attorneys with Medford police, Oregon State Police, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Jackson County District Attorney’s Office are investigating the shooting, police said.

The names of the police officers involved and the suspect have not yet been released.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.